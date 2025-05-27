LS Digital announces new CXO appointments as part of leadership expansion

LS Digital has elevated three senior executives to key leadership roles as part of its organizational restructuring. The company named Anuraj Gupta as Chief Growth Officer for India and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Shantanu Bhattacharyya as Chief Client Officer – Media, and Sudhindra CN as Chief Strategy Officer.
These appointments come as LS Digital continues its expansion across sectors and geographies, including India, MEA, the UK, and the US.
Talking about the leadership synthesis, Rupak Ved, Group Chief Business Officer & CEO - Media, LS Digital, said, “The elevation of Anuraj, Shantanu & Sudhindra marks a significant step forward in our mission to build a future-ready organization. Their strategic foresight and commitment to client success will play a key role in accelerating our growth across India, MEA, UK & US, truly positioning us as a global powerhouse of digital transformation.”
Speaking on the new role, Anuraj Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, India & MEA, said, “I’m excited to take on this expanded responsibility at a time when brands are seeking integrated solutions that tie marketing performance to business outcomes. Our media alchemist proposition gives us a unique edge to deliver that value across markets.”
As Chief Client Officer – Media, Shantanu Bhattacharyya will lead LS Digital’s client success charter, driving seamless delivery of integrated solutions across media, creative, data, tech, and customer experience. He will champion cross-functional collaboration, lead strategic conversations on AI, data privacy, and marketing automation, and serve as the voice of the customer to shape adaptive strategies in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
"Today, client success hinges on clarity, collaboration, and a deep understanding of evolving business needs. My focus will be on building agile, insight-led marketing solutions that are aligned with real business outcomes. At LS Digital, we’re not just delivering media — we’re co-owning transformation journeys with our clients.", Bhattacharyya added.
Leading the central strategy and outreach function areas across LS Digital Group, Sudhindra CN will now step into the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). With data, AI, and human skills as key architectural agents, Sudhindra will drive transformative, data-driven strategies that foster innovation and measurable business impact for leading B2B, B2C, and D2C brands.
The leadership changes are intended to strengthen LS Digital’s positioning in digital transformation and integrated marketing services across its key markets.