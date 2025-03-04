LS Digital debuts DataQuark, its AI and data insights unit

LS Digital has launched DataQuark, a dedicated business unit focused on data and insights. The move comes after a strong response to the Data & Insights pillar of LS Digital’s Digital Business Transformation (DBT) framework. DataQuark aims to streamline the measurement, analysis, and reporting of data for businesses. Vinay Tamboli, previously leading the Data & Insights division, has been appointed as the CEO of DataQuark.
The name DataQuark is inspired by the fundamental principles of data and physics. Quarks are the elementary particles that form the foundation of matter, just as data forms the foundation of every digital enterprise. The name symbolises the building blocks of intelligence, enabling businesses to unify, process, and activate data to drive strategic growth and AI-led transformation.
Commenting on the launch of DataQuark business unit, Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, LS Digital said, “In today’s digital-first world, businesses must do more than just collect data; they must harness its full potential. The launch of DataQuark is a natural progression in our journey, ensuring data is not only a foundational asset but a key driver of business transformation. Just as bringing in Langoor, f1studioz, and Social Panga helped strengthened the respective pillars within our DBT framework, DataQuark will now lead the charge in Data & AI. This move is an integral part of our business growth strategy underscoring our commitment to empowering brands to reach new heights of success.”
The business unit follows the methodology of 'Collect – Collate – Activate', ensuring data integrity, privacy, and activation at scale. With a suite of offerings, the platform enables brands to transform their data infrastructure, enhance AI capabilities, and optimise marketing effectiveness.
“Over the years, we have witnessed how Data & Insights have been instrumental in driving digital business transformation across industries. As AI continues to evolve, the role of data has never been more critical. Through DataQuark, we are building a powerful ecosystem that integrates AI-driven solutions, advanced analytics, and strategic partnerships to help brands break data silos and accelerate innovation. The demand for privacy-first, AI-ready data solutions is soaring, and DataQuark is uniquely positioned to meet this need,” said Vinay Tamboli, CEO, DataQuark.
The platform provides four core services aimed at helping businesses maximise their data potential. The Marketing Data Infrastructure integrates first-party data with advertising platforms to support revenue growth and conversions. The Business Data Infrastructure connects finance, marketing, operations, and sales through data lakes and streamlined engineering to enhance decision-making. The AI & ML Solutions offer insights, predict business KPIs, and automate processes to improve efficiency. Lastly, the Data and AI Readiness services prepare organisations for AI adoption by conducting audits, developing strategies, and creating customised playbooks.
By leveraging Google cloud partnership and Meta partnership the platform is ready with new AI technologies.
DataQuark’s solutions include DigiVerse, AI-powered data platforms, and partnerships with industry players like Aqilliz, DataMorph, and VWO. These collaborations enable businesses to utilise blockchain-powered data collaboration, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights.