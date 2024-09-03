LS Digital and .fearless launch a new venture

Integrated Digital Business Transformation (DBT) company, LS Digital, announced a new partnership with marketing consultancy .fearless, to launch '.fear-LS'. This joint venture aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to solve the industry pain point of digital friction; an operational disconnect within the customer journey, and help businesses optimise their current systems and processes, significantly drive growth, and increase return on investment.
Many companies in the USA face digital friction, struggling to meet customer expectations and maximise revenue due to challenges within their systems. fear-LS addresses these issues by helping businesses across industries better understand their existing systems, identify underperforming areas, and implement strategies to streamline operations and enhance success.
"Technology has dramatically transformed the customer journey, leading to a significant rise in customer interactions with brands. However, digital friction within existing systems often drives customers away," said Mike Head from .fearless. Speaking on this JV, Head further added, "We are excited to partner with LS Digital, a leader in digital business transformation. Together, we will combine our unique insights and resources to help businesses create a seamless, results-driven digital presence that not only meets but exceeds customer expectations."
77% of businesses today say that consumer expectations have increased in the last year, but if companies have digital friction between their systems, they will be unable to meet increased expectations. By providing a comprehensive suite of services, the joint venture provides companies with a roadmap to optimize and leverage digital processes and execution capabilities for business transformation and increased return on investment.
"Our focus is on delivering a product and service mix that stands out in the market. We build trust by connecting with the right customers and gaining a deep understanding of the new digital landscape, rather than just chasing revenue," said Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO of LS Digital. Commenting on LS Digital's global expansion, Shejale added, "Partnering with .fearless, a leader in marketing consultancy and industry veterans in the US market, aligns perfectly with our global ambitions. Through this joint venture, we are excited to bring our innovative DBT model, developed in India, for the world. Under the banner of .fear-LS, this partnership offers American businesses cutting-edge solutions to overcome digital friction and achieve sustainable growth."