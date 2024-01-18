LS Digital launches a new MarTech tool

LS Digital has launched its Marketing Data Infrastructure (MDI), a martech tool designed to unlock the potential of consumer data. It comprises three key components: Collect, Connect, and Activate, aimed at facilitating seamless consumer journeys and empowering businesses with insights to enhance products and services.
Through MDI, LS Digital will address industry challenges by aggregating data across systems (Collect), triangulating data to establish consumer identity (Connect), and leveraging data for substantial growth (Activate). It will establish a marketing data lake, offering a consolidated perspective on consumers and fostering data-driven decision-making.
Vinay Tamboli - Senior Vice President Digital Analytics & Consulting Business, LS Digital said, “In response to the shifting tides of digital marketing, we are in the best position to introduce a suite of cutting-edge Marketing Data Infrastructure services based on our 12 years of experience of working with 700+ customers across industries. Businesses can now leverage expertise from our hands-on practitioners to construct a future-proof foundation for personalised and privacy-conscious marketing campaigns.”