LS Digital joins hands with London & Partners to expand into the UK Market

LS Digital has entered into collaboration with London & Partners, a business growth and destination agency in the UK, to amplify its foray in the region. This partnership will help LS Digital strengthen and consolidate its presence in the UK through events and promotions.
Commenting on the partnership, Pawan Wankhede, Business Head (UK Operations), LS Digital said, “This collaboration is a testament of our commitment in the UK market where we are certain that LS Digital’s DMT solutions can provide tremendous value to businesses here. I look forward to this association with London & Partners and am confident of achieving much success with them.”
London & Partners specialises in supporting high-growth businesses to accelerate investment and growth in London and internationally. This includes providing guidance on everything from setting up an office space or a bank account to facilitating introductions within the wider business ecosystem and accessing key industry events.
Janet Coyle CBE, Managing Director of Grow at London & Partners said, “We’re delighted to welcome LS Digital to London and support them with their growth ambitions in our thriving business ecosystem. This undoubtedly marks an incredible milestone and next step for LS Digital and is a testament to how London continues to be a go-to destination for Indian tech startups aiming to go global.”