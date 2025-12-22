LS Digital's former MD & CCO Manesh Swamy launches AI-led creative consultancy

LS Digital's Manesh Swamy has announced the launch of a new venture, First AI, where he will serve as Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer.
Swamy shared the development in a LinkedIn post, saying he has been building First AI Consultancy over the past six months with a group of partners. He said several brands have already signed on to work with the firm.
The new venture is a creative and technology-focused consultancy that combines strategy, creative services and artificial intelligence. It aims to help brands improve decision-making, speed up execution and strengthen audience engagement through data-led and creative solutions.
Swamy earlier moved on from LS Digital Group, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer. He joined the group in 2019 as Vice President-Creative, was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2021, and became Chief Creative Officer in 2022.
In his post, Swamy said he decided to pursue entrepreneurship after more than two decades in the creative industry. He described First AI as a consultancy focused on combining creative services with the use of artificial intelligence.
Swamy brings over two decades of experience in creative leadership roles. Before LS Digital, he spent nearly a decade at Hungama Digital Services as Creative Director. He earlier worked at Hungama Digital Media Entertainment for more than seven years, rising from Senior Visualiser to Associate Creative Director.