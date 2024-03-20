LS Digital introduces programmatic marketing tech for advertisers and marketers

LS Digital has announced the launch of CoMMeT, a technology for programmatic marketing. CoMMeT is a service designed to ease the challenges faced by brands and advertising agencies during the media buying, optimization and measurement process. It is built using third-party and LS Digital's proprietary marketing tools, deploying innovations, integration of APls with ad technologies, AI, and advanced measurement for data-driven insights.
Speaking at the launch of CoMMeT, Maanesh Vasudeo, Senior VP- Media Operations, at LS Digital said, “CoMMeT, an acronym for Confluence of Media, Measurement & Technology, is an innovative technology for programmatic marketing that leverages integration of various digital marketing products to bring together the best-in-class marketing solutions and measurement process for brand custodians, simplifying the programmatic adoption journey for brands.” Commenting on how marketers would benefit from using CoMMeT services, Maanesh further added, “Marketers will be able to derive deep insights into their campaigns by gaining access to a centralized system that includes multiple ad exchanges, media measurement platforms, dynamic creative optimization technology, and data visualization and synchronization tools which solve for improving efficiency with features like de-duplicated reach, multi-audience optimization and many more.”
This game-changing approach of bringing media buying, measurement and creative optimization under one roof with AI and technology will transform the way ad campaigns are managed, improving audience reach and driving greater efficiencies of marketing campaigns. All this would happen in real-time, so stakeholders can take informed decisions based on data gathered from the dashboards in the system in a timely fashion.
Through CoMMet, deployment of campaigns across multiple environments (CTV, DOOH, Audio, etc.) can be measured within this centralized service, with the help of detailed data visualizations, Big Query tools and real-time reports on audience reach, frequency analysis and performance. Marketers can gain access to premium third-party data and Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) technology that helps automate the customization of ads to appeal to a wider consumer base.