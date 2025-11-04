LS Digital launches SynapseSync for omnichannel conversion tracking

LS Digital has announced the launch of SynapseSync, a new product under its DataQuark vertical designed to help brands achieve accurate, privacy-compliant, and omnichannel conversion tracking, as the company said.
The platform integrates Meta’s Conversion API (CAPI) and Google’s Enhanced Conversions (EC) within a single, on-premise solution. It aims to enable brands to capture and unify customer actions across online, app, and offline channels, sharing the data in real time with ad platforms to improve campaign performance and measurement accuracy.
The company said the product addresses what it calls the ‘Pixel Problem’ - the data loss resulting from stricter privacy regulations and fragmented customer journeys, which limit ad platforms’ ability to track conversions effectively. The platform aims to give brands greater control over their first-party data and improve targeting precision through consolidated signal capture.
Key features include a privacy-first architecture aligned with IT governance and InfoSec standards, omnichannel coverage spanning web, app, CRM, and in-store data, and signal loop integrity that maintains accurate attribution through backend syncing.
Speaking on this announcement, Vinay Tamboli, CEO of DataQuark, said, “Marketers today are flying blind because traditional browser-based pixels can no longer capture the full picture of customer activity needed to power multi-million-dollar campaigns. In today’s privacy-first world, building resilient data infrastructure is vital. Most available platform signaling connectors are in-adept to satisfy all privacy norms. SynapseSync provides a fortified, secure foundation that not only complies with evolving privacy laws but also transforms a brand’s first-party data into a powerful, automated asset. The platform fuels smarter measurement and sustainable ROI, empowering leaders across BFSI, retail, and FMCG to make confident, data-driven decisions.”
Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO of LS Digital, commented on the significance of the launch, “The future of digital marketing is no longer about maximizing spend; it is about maximizing the quality and utility of your data. SynapseSync is the solution for the era of Digital Business Transformation (DBT). It moves enterprises beyond fragmented marketing measurement, offering a single, unified data stream that drives measurable business growth, ensures compliance, and fundamentally improves the profitability of every dollar spent on media.”