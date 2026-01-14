LuJean Smith joins GlobalLogic as Chief Marketing Officer

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group company, has appointed LuJean Smith as its Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 6. Smith will report to Srini Shankar, President and Chief Executive Officer at GlobalLogic.
Smith brings about three decades of marketing leadership experience in the technology and consulting sectors. In her new role, she will oversee the company’s global marketing strategy and work on brand positioning, marketing campaigns and collaboration across the Hitachi Group.
Speaking on Smith’s appointment, Srini Shankar said, “We are thrilled to welcome LuJean Smith to GlobalLogic as our new Chief Marketing Officer. LuJean is a proven strategist and an award-winning, transformative leader whose extensive experience will be invaluable as we continue to scale our impact. Her expertise will be critical in amplifying GlobalLogic’s leadership in this rapidly evolving, AI-first world.”
As CMO, Smith will lead multi-channel marketing initiatives and highlight the company’s digital engineering and artificial intelligence capabilities, including its VelocityAI offerings. The company said her work will align with Hitachi’s broader management plan, ‘Inspire 2027.’
Smith has previously held senior marketing and communications roles at companies including GE, Siemens, Accenture and Cognizant. Her career has focused on positioning technology and consulting firms in competitive markets and translating innovation into customer-facing narratives.
Speaking on her appointment, LuJean Smith said, “I am incredibly proud to join the talented GlobalLogic marketing team and help tell the company’s powerful story at such a pivotal time. We’re driving the market momentum as enterprises across every industry strive to leverage the transformative power of Generative, Agentic, and Physical AI. GlobalLogic's commitment to 'Engineering Impact,' coupled with the unparalleled strength and synergy of 'One Hitachi,' means we are uniquely poised to seize this moment and empower our clients to succeed and lead in this new era of digital innovation.”