Lukson ropes in Vaani Kapoor as brand ambassador

Lukson, the fine jewellery brand from JK Star Group, has appointed actress Vaani Kapoor as its official brand ambassador.
Commenting on the collaboration, Anand Lukhi, Founder & CEO, Lukson, said, “At Lukson, we are redefining what luxury means for today’s consumer. For us, true luxury is sustainable, transparent, and designed for the everyday. Vaani Kapoor perfectly captures this spirit. She represents a generation that embraces individuality while making conscious choices, which is exactly what Lukson stands for. Through this partnership, we aim to inspire India to see lab-grown diamonds not just as an alternative, but as the future of fine jewellery.”
Vedant Lukhi, Co-Founder, Lukson, added, “Vaani’s persona is aspirational yet grounded, stylish yet relatable. Just like Lukson, she bridges tradition with modernity. Together, we want to show that diamonds are no longer about privilege or occasional indulgence. They can be worn every day, gifted often and enjoyed guilt-free. This collaboration is a step forward in making luxury democratic and meaningful.”
Speaking on her association with the brand, Vaani Kapoor said, “I am delighted to be the brand ambassador for Lukson and be a part of their journey. Jewellery, for me, is an expression of self, and I believe it should be both beautiful and accessible. What I admire about Lukson is that its designs are minimal yet striking, sustainable yet luxurious pieces. And I look forward to representing a brand that is redefining the future of jewellery in India.”
As part of her role, Kapoor will feature in the brand’s lab-grown diamond and vermeil collections, leading festive and occasion-driven campaigns. As a part of this partnership, it has released a brand film across digital platforms.