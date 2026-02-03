Luma AI announces global creative competition for ads generated with AI

Luma AI has launched the Luma Dream Brief, a global creative competition that invites advertising creatives to develop unmade commercial ideas using the firm's AI platform.
The firm asks participants to create fully produced commercials for Luma AI using its tools. The brief is designed to address a common industry challenge in which ambitious ideas go unrealised due to cost, risk or production constraints.
The competition is open to creatives globally, with submissions required to be created using Luma AI. A $1 million prize will be awarded to creative work using Luma AI that wins a Gold Lion at the 2026 Cannes Lions festival.
Speaking on the launch, Caroline Ingeborn, COO, Luma AI, said, “A lot of great advertising never gets made. The Dream Brief is about removing those constraints and letting creatives prove what’s possible when ideas set the ceiling.”
The competition has been developed in collaboration with experiential and creative agency DE-YAN.
Jason Kreher, Chief Creative Officer at DE-YAN, said, “Almost everyone in advertising has an idea they loved that never saw the light of day. That shared frustration became the insight behind this project. Rather than fearing how generative AI might change our industry, this is a chance to understand it, by using it to make something that previously had no path to being real.”
The Luma Dream Brief will be rolled out in phases, starting with a launch week featuring original films created using Luma AI. Creatives will be able to submit entries through the competition website until March 22.
In line with Cannes Lions rules, Luma AI will issue an official brief to ensure submissions are produced for a real client. Selected finalists will receive paid media support so their work is publicly launched within the eligibility period. Entries will be evaluated by a jury comprising advertising and cultural industry professionals.