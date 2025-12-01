M3M India signs Vaishnavi Sharma as brand ambassador

M3M India has appointed Reigning Femina Miss India Rajasthan 2024, Vaishnavi Sharma, as the brand ambassador of Capital Warriors Gurgaon for the upcoming Indian Pickleball League.
The league will be held from December 1 to 7 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi. The team also announced Monica Menon as its coach.
The franchise released its player lineup for the season, which includes international players Emilia Schmidt, Jack Munro, Danielle Jones, Naimi Mehta, Stavya Bhasin and Erik Badami. The franchise is led by General Manager Hercilio Cabieses, a Peruvian national with experience as a USA Pickleball member. AGM Miranda Cabieses, an athlete, entrepreneur and co-founder of the Pickleball World Cup, will support the team’s management.
To mark the announcement, the team hosted a meet-and-greet with Sharma at the M3M IFC in Gurugram, where she joined team owners Dr. Payal Kanodia and Aishwarya Bansal for a discussion on the sport’s growing presence in India.
Expressing her excitement, Sharma said, "I am honoured to represent a team participating in a league that is shaping India’s sporting future, and I look forward to contributing to this exciting journey."
Kanodia said the team is preparing for the season with strong leadership, skilled players, and Sharma’s involvement. Bansal said pickleball’s rising popularity offers an opportunity to encourage young athletes and strengthen sports culture.
The Indian Pickleball League, launched by The Times Group, is sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association, which is recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports