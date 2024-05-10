Madan Bahal, Prateek Bhardwaj, and Amit Sharma appointed as Jury Chairs for Abby Awards 2024

Madan Bahal, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Adfactors PR, Prateek Bhardwaj, Chief Creative Officer and Head of Creative (India) at Lowe Lintas and Amit Sharma, Founder Director of Chrome Pictures have joined as jury chairs for Public Relations category, Direct category and Video Craft category respectively, at The Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show.
Madan Bahal, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Adfactors PR, has been appointed Jury Chair in Abby Awards 2024 in the Public Relations category.
Over the last 25 years, Bahal has served as a lead communication counsel in many of the milestone events of Corporate India, including fundraises, M&As, disputes, litigations, issues, and crises.
In 2022, the Arthur W. Page Society inducted Bahal into its Hall of Fame. Some of the prominent recognitions that he has received so far include: International Communications Consultancy Organization’s (ICCO) Hall Of Fame (November 2017), PRovoke’s Individual outstanding achievement in Asia-Pac (September 2013), Communicator of the Decade by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), and the Life Time Achievement Award by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI).
A vocal advocate of continuous learning and development for PR practitioners, Bhahal is regarded for providing leadership in the Indian PR industry during major adverse events such as the global financial meltdown during 2008 and the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Prateek Bhardwaj, Chief Creative Officer and Head of Creative (India) at Lowe Lintas has been appointed Jury Chair in Abby Awards 2024 in the Direct Category.
With over 20 years in the business, Bhardwaj has earned a slew of prestigious awards including the Grand Prix at Cannes Lions and Jay Chiat Awards, and the coveted Black Pencil at D&AD.
Bhardwaj was the Creative Director behind the recent work on Nescafé (stammering comedian and RJ Rishi), Ministry of Public Health, Afghanistan (Immunity Charm), and Incredible India.
His other notable work includes long-running campaigns for Dettol and PayTM and the still-famous launches of Sprite (Bujhaye only pyaas), Kinley, and Chlor-mint.
Bhardwaj has also been a creative entrepreneur and founded Eleven Brandworks in 2008.
Amit Sharma, Founder Director of Chrome Pictures, has been appointed Jury Chair in Abby Awards 2024 in the Video Craft category.
Sharma is a director of ad films and now feature films. Some of his groundbreaking TVCs are Pooja Didi - Facebook, Dove #StopTheBeautyTest, Lifebuoy - Help A Child Reach Five, Silent National Anthem, Google Reunion and many more.
Sharma has bagged several awards including Cannes Lions, D&AD, Spikes Asia, Adfest, London International Awards, Abby among others.
Sharma’s style of filmmaking has revolved around topics that question the society at large and challenges its norms.