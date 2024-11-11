Madison Loop wins SEO mandate for Liquify

Madison Loop, a unit of Madison World, has recently won the SEO mandate for Liquify, a fintech platform that enables users to access instant funds by borrowing against their investments. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch.
Commenting on this win, Kosal Malladi, Vice President, Madison Loop, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Liquify on this exciting journey. As a fintech disruptor, Liquify is redefining how individuals access liquidity from their investments, and we look forward to leveraging our SEO expertise to accelerate their growth and digital presence. Our goal is to ensure that Liquify becomes a leading name in the fintech space.”
Parshad Barot, Founder & CEO, Liquify commented, “At Liquify, we believe money should bring joy. There should be no constraints or any heartbreaks thereof often tied to accessing finance. With Loan Against Mutual Funds, we provide a smart, accessible way to unlock funds while keeping investments intact. Our mission is to ensure that if you wish for funds, you get them. Partnering with Madison with their expertise in SEO will amplify this mission of ours. Together, we will be able to reach more people embrace financial freedom with joy, without compromise.”