Madison Media onboards Avinash Pillai as Advisor for Godrej Consumer

Madison Media, a unit of Madison World announced the appointment of Avinash Pillai as Advisor on Team Pinnacle for Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. He will be using the Agency's Mumbai office as his operational base.
With over 26 years of experience, Avinash is a media professional with a wealth of knowledge. Avinash has been at Mediacom for 12 years where he started out as a National Buying Head and gradually went on to lead the P&G AOR for India and later for the AMA (APAC, Middle East, and Africa) region. Prior to Mediacom, he worked at Mindshare Fulcrum and media companies like Mid-Day, Turner International, and ABP Ltd.
“I am delighted to welcome Avinash Pillai to Madison Media”, said Sam Balsara, Chairman, of Madison World on Avinash’s joining.
Announcing Avinash's appointment, Vikram Sakhuja, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH said, "Our need is to build an industry best-in-class media team to meet today’s media challenges, and I could think of no better person than my old friend Avinash Pillai who brings a pedigree of having shaped the media practice of some of the country’s most respected marketers. I am looking forward to partnering once again with him".
Speaking about his new role at Madison Media, Avinash said, "I took a break from media to chase things that are closer to my heart and have been actively pursuing those interests. When Sam and Vikram came up with this assignment, the expected outcome and the journey towards it is something close to my heart and I am happy to take that agenda forward".