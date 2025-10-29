Madison Media reports new business wins worth Rs 350 cr across sectors

Madison Media Group has reported new business wins worth over Rs 350 crore, spanning sectors such as BFSI, retail, technology, lifestyle, and real estate. The agency’s latest client additions include Roche (Accu-Chek), Stahl, Birla Nu, Strch, Nexus Select Malls, Jana Bank, Neelkamal Homes, Yamaha Motors, Fab India, and Sun Pharma, among others.
According to the media agency, its data-driven approach and market insights have helped it navigate India’s changing media landscape and deliver outcomes for clients.
Speaking about the development, Ajit Varghese, Group CEO & Partner, Madison Media, Madison OOH & HiveMinds said, “As the media landscape continues to evolve, brands are seeking partners who combine foresight with agility. These wins reflect the confidence they place in Madison’s ability to understand their business, engage audiences and deliver impact that endures. While this achievement is significant, it represents the beginning of a broader journey, one in which we aim to continue shaping the future of media with insight, innovation and purpose.”
The media agency, which is a part of the Madison World network, has been ranked the world’s third-largest independent media agency by RECMA. The group comprises Madison Media, Madison OOH, and HiveMinds.
Madison Media manages media planning and buying for several clients, including Asian Paints, Titan, TVS, Pidilite, Jyothy Labs, Ceat, Blue Star, Cipla Health, Samsonite, Licious, and Joy Cosmetics.