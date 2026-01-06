Madison Media launches media planning agentic system as part of Madison 3.0 shift

Madison Media has announced the launch of MbrAIn and its proprietary Growth Planning System (GPS). The tools are part of what the agency describes as a broader shift in its operating model, branded internally as Madison 3.0.
The new agentic system is intended to support strategic media planning, help brands diagnose growth, take better planning decisions and build accountable full-funnel strategies across the 4Cs - Consumer, Content, Channel and Commerce. MbrAIn has been positioned as an always-on planning system designed to work alongside agency and client teams, while GPS serves as the underlying planning framework.
The launch comes as the agency seeks to move from a campaign-led approach to what it describes as a more integrated, system-driven model for marketing planning. The company said this approach is aimed at addressing growing complexity in consumer behaviour and media consumption in India.
Ajit Varghese, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media, OOH and Hiveminds, said, “India is a heterogeneous market and demands original thinking, customized frameworks and bespoke solutions. GPS and MbrAIn are our response to that reality. They give leadership teams a strategic cockpit that enables speed, clarity and accountability for decisions that directly impact the growth of our clients’ brands.”
The new system is designed to support strategic planning by synthesising inputs, structuring hypotheses, testing scenarios and generating planning narratives. It said the system has been built using the agency’s internal planning models, category learnings and past work.
Vivek Das, Chief Digital Officer, Madison Media, said, “MbrAIn is not just a GenAI tool or an LLM wrapper. It is a strategy. It has been built to think like Madison by using our GPS system, our playbooks, our cases and our learning loops via a custom knowledge graph that puts the collective memory and history of the agency to best use.”
The platform is hosted on Indian infrastructure with client-level data separation, and the recommendations generated by the system can be traced back to the underlying logic and data used.
Powering MbrAIn is the Growth Planning System, which the agency described as a structured method for planning across brand stages, consumer segments, channels and measurement frameworks. Varghese said GPS is intended to standardise how growth planning is approached across accounts.
“GPS gives us a common language and a repeatable method for growth, from the brief all the way to business outcomes. It also powers MbrAIn - it is the system of thinking that AI is trained to work on - that is our special sauce,” he said.
Sam Balsara, Chairman of Madison World, said, “Madison 3.0 is a move from services to next-gen products. Our aim is to evolve from buying media to architecting growth and to build an IP moat that strengthens with every brief, plan and pitch. As India’s foremost independent media agency, this transformation is our responsibility and a strategic investment to drive growth for our clients.”