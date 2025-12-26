Madison Turnt executes IPL Auction 2026 in Abu Dhabi

Madison Turnt, the experiential marketing unit of Madison World, handled the execution of the IPL Auction 2026 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, overseeing the event’s planning and on-ground delivery.
The agency managed the auction end-to-end, including creative design, venue setup, on-site operations and technical coordination. The auction is considered a key event on the Indian Premier League calendar and is closely followed by broadcasters, franchises and fans.
Ajit Varghese, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media Group and Hiveminds, said the execution reflected the group’s focus on sports-related experiences. “Sports is where culture, communities and brands converge at scale and that requires a very different experiential capability. From fan engagement formats to global properties like the IPL Auction 2026, Madison Turnt is building strong momentum in sports-led experiences. This execution reinforces our ability to deliver high-visibility properties with speed, precision and world-class standards,” Varghese said.
In recent years, the agency has been involved in several sports and public engagement events, including IPL Fan Parks and the HCL Cyclothon held in cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad.