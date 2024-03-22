Madison world rebrands; unveils new logo

Homegrown communication group, Madison World on its 36th Anniversary, announced a brand refresh.
Lara Balsara Vajifdar, Executive Director, of Madison World said, “We have always been pioneers in the realm of innovation and ideation. Our brand-new look and feel encapsulates our evolution and growth over the years yet retaining some of our core values”.
The new branding is intended to be minimal, yet powerful; modern, yet timeless; and sharp, yet approachable.
The new identity has distilled the company’s essence into a visual language that aims to reflect who they are and where they are headed.
The centrepiece of the new branding is the logo - a sleek, geometric design that symbolizes precision, creativity and forward-thinking. Its clean lines and bold typography reflect the Agency’s dedication to cutting-edge ideas and transformative solutions. It's not just a logo; it's a statement - a bold declaration of the vision for the future.
From colour palette to typography, from brand pattern to tone of voice, every element has been carefully curated to ensure consistency and coherence across all our communications.