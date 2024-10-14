Magicbricks' Prasun Kumar elevated to CMO & Business Head

Magicbricks has announced the elevation of Prasun Kumar to Chief Marketing Officer & Business Head. Previously, Kumar served as the Business Head responsible for operations, digital marketing, and quality assurance at the real estate portal. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s comprehensive marketing, research, and editorial functions while continuing to lead several strategic revenue verticals.
Before rejoining Magicbricks in 2023, Kumar was the Chief Marketing Officer at Justdial. His career spans over two decades, during which he has held leadership positions at organisations, including Reliance Communications, Sony Mobile Communications, MTS, Levi Strauss & Co., Madison Communications, and McCann Worldgroup.
Kumar's experience and strategic experience are expected to drive the company's growth as the company aims to enhance its services and market presence.