MagicCircle Communications introduces ‘Restless,’ its new content division

MagicCircle Communications has announced the launch of 'Restless', a new content division aimed at addressing the evolving needs of modern brands. The division will focus on creating content that is adaptable, scalable and designed for rapid audience engagement.
Hemant Misra, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of MagicCircle Communications, outlined the vision behind the initiative, stating, "Restless will cater to the needs of brands looking to succeed in today’s ever-evolving marketing landscape, by creating content that’s built for speed, scale and designed to travel."
The launch marks a key milestone in the company’s growth strategy, under the leadership of Dheeraj Renganath, Co-founder and Head of Transformation, and Ashit Chakravarty, who was recently appointed as Associate Partner and Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Speaking about the launch, Chakravarty and Renganath said, "It’s becoming increasingly difficult for brands to break through the clutter and capture consumer attention. And the reality is, it’s only going to get tougher. That’s exactly why Restless comes in."
Leadership Team
Shray Chawla, Executive Creative Director- With over 14 years of experience spanning advertising, publishing and branded content, Chawla has worked with brands including Coca-Cola, Netflix, Uber, Amazon Prime, Samsung, Adidas, Instax and Popeyes. He has previously led content teams at ScoopWhoop, Indiatimes and ForkMedia, and most recently worked at Dentsu Creative Webchutney.
Speaking about the new division, Chawla said, "The world is a ruthless place for ideas. Most have a shelf life of seconds. But great ideas? They have a life of their own. They can exist as a print ad, a reel, or even a viral comment. At Restless, we want to build ideas that don’t survive but thrive in this chaos of distraction."
Akshit VS, Executive Creative Director- Akshit VS has over 12 years of experience in advertising, having worked with brands such as McDonald’s, Volkswagen, PepsiCo Foods, Uber, Heinz, Levi’s, LinkedIn, Adidas, Popeyes, Instax and iQOO. Known for his bold approach to visual storytelling, he emphasised the importance of design in capturing audience attention.
He stated: "Visual fatigue is real. To stand out one must look at everything, from the first 5 seconds of a video to even the thumbnail, like an art form. At Restless, we feel everything should pull viewers in and the end visual payoff should be worth it."
Angira Lahiri, Head of Strategy- Lahiri, who has over 11 years of experience across mainline and digital advertising, has led brand strategies for clients including Uber, NDC, Popeyes, ONDC, Maggi, Nescafé, Tata Tea, Symphony Coolers, the Ministry of Culture, LinkedIn, Verisign and Cipla. She has previously worked with Dentsu Creative Webchutney, MediaMonks and DDB Mudra Group.
Discussing Restless’ strategic approach, Lahiri said: "The landscape of content creation and consumption is in a constant flux. But with keen observation, one can identify the patterns and psychologies of this evolution. And brands need this new intelligence not only to remain relevant but also to be effective. This strategic backbone is what Restless will provide."