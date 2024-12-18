Magicpin launches 15-minute food delivery service

Offline discovery and rewards platform Magicpin has introduced MagicNOW, a 15-minute food delivery service piloted in major Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, and Pune.
The new platform, MagicNOW, offers food deliveries within a 1.5 to 2 km radius. During its pilot phase, from 14 November to 15 December, the service reportedly completed 75,000 deliveries from over 2,000 food brands, including Chaayos, Faasos, Wendy’s, Burger King, McDonald’s, and Taco Bell, as well as more than 1,000 local restaurants.
15 minutes is all it’s going to take ⏱️— magicpin (@mymagicpin) December 17, 2024
Introducing magicNow: magicpin’s latest 15-minute food delivery service.
India’s 3rd Largest Food Delivery App has entered the ultra-fast food delivery game with more than 2,000 brands and 1,000 local restaurants on its back delivering… pic.twitter.com/y5NhPcdBn9
Unlike some competitors, the new platform will deliver food prepared by partner restaurants and will not use dark stores.
Its logistics are supported by Velocity, Magicpin’s aggregator for third-party logistics (3PL) providers. Velocity consolidates services from partners such as Shadowfax, Dunzo, Rapido, Porter, OLA, and Zypp to streamline operations for brands and sellers. Magicpin already offers Velocity to several major brands, including KFC, Burger King, and IGP Gifting.
In October, Magicpin claimed to be the largest food delivery seller on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), processing nearly 150,000 daily orders across food and logistics.
The move into instant food delivery places the new platform in a competitive market dominated by established players like Zepto, Swiggy, and Blinkit. Emerging entrants such as Swish and Zing are also gaining traction. Blinkit, owned by Zomato, launched its 10-minute food delivery service Bistro last week, while Zepto is preparing a dedicated app for Zepto Cafe and Swiggy rolled out its own 10-minute delivery service, Bolt, in October.