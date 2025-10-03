Maharashtra Government & AAAI extend deadline for poster design contest

The Government of Maharashtra, Department of Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), has announced that the deadline for entries to the nationwide creative initiative ‘Turn Vision into Art’ has been extended till 15th October 2025.
The campaign 'Turn Vision into Art: PMVision2Art' invites designers, agencies, and creators to craft iconic posters celebrating India’s landmark initiatives over the past decade.
Through this campaign, participants are encouraged to bring alive the vision of programs such as Make in India, Digital India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Skill India, and International Day of Yoga, among others.
The 75 winning entries will be displayed at art galleries across India, featured in a commemorative coffee-table book, and shared on national platforms.
The poster submissions for the initiative are required to be in A2 size, and the participants can submit their work through the official website.
The initiative celebrates a decade of the program and provides a platform for India’s creative community to present their talent and imagination to a wider audience.
While addressing the media, Ashish Shelar, Minister of Cultural Affairs, Govt of Maharashtra, said, “Creativity has the power to shape how we remember history and imagine the future. Turn Vision into Art is our invitation to the nation’s creative minds to capture the essence of India’s progress through art”.