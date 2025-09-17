Maharashtra Cabinet approves Rs 3,268 Cr AVGC-XR Policy 2025

The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the Maharashtra Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) Policy 2025, with an outlay of Rs 3,268 crore.
The policy includes two major infrastructure projects: the revamp of the 500-acre Film City into a global studio ecosystem, and the development of a 120-acre media and entertainment city focused on animation, VFX, and gaming.
Provisions under the policy include tax incentives, faster approvals, and dedicated infrastructure for companies operating in the AVGC-XR space in the state, including tier 1 and tier 2 cities. Officials reportedly said the aim is to create an enabling environment for both domestic and international players.
The government said the AVGC-XR Policy will be rolled out alongside other development initiatives. Implementation is expected to begin in the coming months with construction work, industry partnerships, and policy measures.
Several states, including Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh, have already rolled out similar policies, the report noted.