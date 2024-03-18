Maharashtra government allows free ad film shoots on government land

Government land in Maharashtra is now open for filming movies and advertisements free of charge, according to recent reports. This move aims to promote the state as a favourable location for film production.
The resolution allows for the filming of cinema, documentaries, and advertisements without any fees, subject to a streamlined clearance process.
Under this scheme, filmmakers will benefit from a single-window clearance system. However, certain fees are applicable, including a Rs 40,000 security deposit for ads, Rs 1 lakh for TV serials, and Rs 2.5 lakh for films.
Notably, the scheme excludes specific locations such as Mumbai's Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari and film cities in Kolhapur and the new film city which is under development is not covered by this scheme.