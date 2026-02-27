Mahesh Edible Oil Industries signs Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador

Mahesh Edible Oil Industries has appointed Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador for its flagship brands SALONI and STAYFIT.
Kapoor will represent SALONI Mustard Oil and Soya Chunks, as well as STAYFIT Refined Oil, as part of its national expansion plans.
The partnership aligns with its growth strategy for the financial year 2026-27, during which it is targeting a 25% year-on-year revenue increase. The brand plans to expand into new geographic markets and strengthen its distribution network, including rural areas.
Commenting on the partnership, Mahesh Rathore, Director, Mahesh Edible Oil Industries, said, “We have built strong production capabilities, both in terms of quality and quantity. Our manufacturing capacity is being upgraded multiple-fold year-on-year to support our expanding market reach. This ensures that as demand grows nationally, we are fully equipped to deliver consistently high-quality products at scale.”
Aditya Rathore, Category Head, Mahesh Edible Oil Industries, added, “The Soya Chunks segment is emerging as a fast-growing category, driven by changing food habits and increasing demand for protein-rich products across Indian households. At SALONI, we are witnessing strong traction and acceptance for our Soya Chunks range. This association with Ranbir Kapoor will further accelerate growth and visibility in this vertical. Backed by focused marketing, strong distribution expansion, and consistent quality, we are confident of scaling the Soya Chunks category alongside our core edible oil portfolio and achieving deeper national penetration.”