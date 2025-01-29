Mahindra Finance appoints Anu Raj as Head of Marketing

Mahindra Finance has appointed Anu Raj as its new head of marketing and corporate communication, effective from March 3, 2025, the company announced in an exchange filing.
Raj previously served as chief marketing officer at Aditya Birla Health Insurance. She brings over 25 years of experience in advertising, marketing, branding, digital marketing, business development, and corporate communications.
A Bachelor of Commerce graduate from Calcutta University, Raj began her career at Equus Advertising before moving to Deutsche Bank, where she was elevated to head of marketing for retail banking in India. She later joined IndusInd Bank as senior vice president, marketing (Assets) & corporate communications, overseeing brand strategy, marketing initiatives, and CSR communications. She was also part of the integration team during Deutsche Bank’s business transition to IndusInd Bank.