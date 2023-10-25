Makani Creatives wins integrated creative mandate for Stimulus & Eeken

Footwear brands Stimulus and Eeken, subsidiaries of - the Paragon group, have appointed Makani Creatives as their AOR to handle the Brand Creative and Social Media mandates for both brands. The agency brings its full-scale Integrated Brand Communications capabilities to this partnership and will shape the narrative of both Stimulus and Eeken across traditional and new media.
Both Stimulus and Eeken are brands that are targeted at the youth. While Eeken is for the easy-going college kid, living life like #WeekendEveryday, Stimulus is meant for the young, early-jobbers full of dreams and go-getter energy. Their footwear range is crafted for comfort so that their target audience can focus on their ventures.
Speaking on the vision for the brands, Shawn Chandy, CMO, Paragon Footwear, said, “Our products are not just made for our consumers, they are inspired by them. With this partnership, we look forward to tapping into Makani’s pulse on the younger generations and connecting meaningfully and deeply with our consumers.”
Pavan Punjabi, Chief Integration Officer, Makani Creatives said, “It is very exciting to work on brands whose purpose is clearly defined and promises to deliver more than just stylish products. Both brands have a shared DNA but distinct purpose. Stimulus is the true representation of India. It is a catalyst that will help Indians push beyond their limit and achieve what they set their eyes on. Eeken is a celebration of the lightness and joy of being young. Our role is primarily to help both brands communicate across diverse mediums- be it mainline, digital or on-ground, without losing out its core essence.
Speaking of the association, Sachin Joseph, Executive Vice-President at Paragon Footwear added, "Both Stimulus and Eeken are on an accelerating growth trajectory and we are excited to have Makani Creatives partner with us bringing their expertise in the footwear category and creative thinking that balances fashion and storytelling.”