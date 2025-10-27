Makarand Narkar & Sonal Vasave named finalists for Young Guns 23 Awards

Mumbai-based creatives Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave, co-founders and creative directors at Boomranng Studio, have been named among the 102 finalists across 18 countries for Young Guns 23, an international competition recognising creative professionals aged 30 and under.
Organised by The One Club for Creativity, Young Guns is a cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards programme that highlights emerging talent across fields such as design, advertising, illustration, and filmmaking. This year’s finalists were selected by a panel of 98 creative professionals from 41 countries, including several past Young Guns winners.
Winners will be announced on 14 January 2026, with an awards ceremony scheduled for 28 January at Sony Hall in New York.
In addition to receiving the annual Young Guns Cube trophy, winners will gain a profile on the Young Guns website, a complimentary one-year membership with The One Club for Creativity, and access to the Young Guns network.
The 11th edition of the Levine/Leavitt Artist in Residence Award will also be presented during the ceremony to a standout winner. The recipient will receive mentorship and professional development support from the international artists management agency Levine/Leavitt.
This year’s branding and Young Guns Cube design were created by Khyati Trehan, a YG19 winner and senior designer at Google Creative Lab in New York.