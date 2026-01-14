Malaysia Airlines partners Mumbai Indians as Associate Sponsor and Official Global Airline Partner

Malaysia Airlines has entered into a partnership with the Mumbai Indians cricket team, becoming an Associate Sponsor and the team’s Official Global Airline Partner. The agreement is part of the airline’s efforts to strengthen its presence in India, one of its key international markets.
The association provides access to audiences in India and overseas, with the cricket team having a fan base estimated at more than 55 million.
Speaking on the announcement, Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of MAG, said, “India remains a cornerstone of our international network, and with 80 weekly flights connecting 10 key Indian cities, Malaysia Airlines serves as a vital bridge between India and the world. This partnership with the Mumbai Indians is a strategic commercial investment; it allows us to tap into an immense, highly engaged audience to drive brand preference and loyalty in a competitive market. By combining the excitement of world-class cricket with the warmth of Malaysian Hospitality, we are not only creating unique experiences but also stimulating tourism and trade flows between our two nations.”
He added, “This collaboration is about more than visibility - it is about reinforcing Malaysia’s position as the preferred gateway to Asia and ensuring that our economic and cultural ties continue to flourish, one journey at a time."
A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “Mumbai Indians is proud to partner with Malaysia Airlines, a brand that shares our commitment to excellence, global reach and meaningful fan engagement. With millions of fans in India and around the world, this collaboration allows us to connect our community to new travel experiences while celebrating the shared passion for sport, culture and hospitality. Together, we look forward to creating memorable moments for fans, both on matchdays and beyond.”
As part of the partnership, the airlines and the franchise plan fan-focused activities around matches and other events.
The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.