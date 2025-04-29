Mandira Bedi becomes brand ambassador for Healthy Mithai Co.

Healthy Mithai Co., a sugar-free mithai brand in India, has appointed Mandira Bedi as its official Brand Ambassador. The partnership is facilitated by BeyondInfluence, part of the BeyondSeed venture firm.
The collaboration aims to address the challenges faced by the 10 crore Indians with diabetes and the 25 crore who are pre-diabetic, for whom traditional sweets often bring feelings of guilt and concern. Healthy Mithai Co. produces mithai using plant-based stevia, making it sugar-free and low on the glycemic index while preserving traditional flavors.
For founder Prabhinder Singh and Co-Founder Deepak Jain, the brand goes beyond business; it is a personal mission to make sweets accessible to those who have had to give them up due to health concerns.
Mandira Bedi resonated with this cause deeply. "To me, fitness is not merely about the body, it's about balance," she states. "I used to celebrate with laddoos and pedas during childhood, but later on, the time came for tough decisions. Healthy Mithai Co. is filling that emotional void for all of us who wish to celebrate without sacrifice. I'm honored to be a part of something so meaningfully delicious."
“We started BeyondInfluence because we believe in creating partnerships that go beyond marketing, they’re built on meaning” states Fiza Malhotra, CMO at BeyondSeed. "Mandira and Healthy Mithai Co. align on values that are deeply centered on wellness, impact, and trust. This partnership exemplifies these aligned values and serves as a catalyst for high-impact growth."
For Healthy Mithai Co., this is not a marketing campaign, it's a movement. "We're not here to sell sweets," explains Prabhinder Singh, Founder, Healthy Mithai Co. "We're here to change daily habits. And habits are not changed by data alone. Habits change when people feel something. With Mandira joining our journey, we are not only adding an ambassador, we are adding a partner who resonates with this mission deeply too."