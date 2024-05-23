Manforce Epic ThinX ropes in Radhika Apte as brand ambassador

Under the umbrella of Manforce, Epic Condoms has roped in Radhika Apte as its official brand ambassador.
Along with that, the brand has also unveiled a campaign with Radhika Apte that emphasizes the importance of female pleasure and choosing the right condom for themselves.
Speaking about the campaign, Rajeev Juneja, Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Mankind Pharma, said, “We aim to educate our audience about the importance of choosing the right condom. The campaign highlights that sexual intimacy involves a deep connection between partners, and making informed choices about protection should not be left to anyone else. We are delighted to have Radhika Apte on board, and we strongly feel that Radhika is a complete fit for the brand.”
Commenting on the partnership, Radhika Apte said, "I am thrilled to be the face of Epic ThinX Condoms. My first-ever campaign with Manforce Epic Condom is truly exciting because it not only focuses on promoting safe sex but also emphasizes the importance of making informed choices about one’s sexual health. It’s crucial for people, especially women, to feel empowered to choose the condom that best suits their needs and preferences. I believe this campaign will inspire many to take control of their sexual wellness and make decisions that prioritize their comfort and pleasure”.