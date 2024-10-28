Manish Dubey elevated to Chief Business Officer at Fevicol

Manish Dubey has been promoted to Chief Business Officer of Fevicol at Pidilite Industries, after serving as Chief Marketing Officer. He took to his LinkedIn to announce his new role, he is expected to oversee the strategic direction and business operations of the brand, leveraging his experience in marketing and direct-to-consumer strategies.
Dubey began his career at Asian Paints as a Group Brand Manager, later holding roles at General Mills and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. At ICICI Prudential, he was involved in developing the direct-to-customer online business.
His marketing acumen has been recognised through various awards, including the IAA Marketer of the Year in 2016 and the Pitch Best CMO Award in 2022. Dubey is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.