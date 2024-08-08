Mankind Pharma elevates Joy Chatterjee to Vice President - Sales & Marketing

Joy Chatterjee has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mankind Pharma. Previously, he served as the Associate Vice President. Chatterjee has been with the company for over 18 years, starting as Deputy General Manager of Marketing in 2006. He later became General Manager, a role he held from 2020 to 2022.
In a LinkedIn post, Chatterjee expressed his excitement about the promotion, thanking his mentors, seniors, and team for their support. His post read, “Thrilled to announce my promotion to Vice President at Mankind Pharma. Grateful for the opportunities and support that have paved the way for this achievement. Excited to continue driving innovation and excellence in our mission to make healthcare accessible for all.”
With over 20 years of experience, Chatterjee has a background in strategic planning, brand management, consumer marketing, media planning, business strategy, and category development. At Mankind Pharma, he has managed sales, framed the annual marketing plan, and devised strategies to meet the business objectives.
He has handled the responsibility of overseeing Brand Management, Consumer Marketing, Media Planning, Integrated Marketing Communication, Business Strategy Development, and Category Development in the OTC sector at the company.