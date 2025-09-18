Mankind Pharma partners with OpenAI to integrate AI across operations

Mankind Pharma has partnered with OpenAI to integrate artificial intelligence across its value chain, becoming one of the first Indian pharmaceutical companies to adopt the technology at scale.
The collaboration will see the use of ChatGPT Enterprise and OpenAI’s latest models, including GPT-5, in areas such as digital marketing, research and development, manufacturing, field force enablement, and medical affairs.
The company said the deployment, which began in July 2025, has already introduced customised GPT tools for sales, marketing, and operations. These tools are being used to improve multilingual communication, strengthen demand planning, enhance procurement, and streamline clinical and manufacturing processes.
Talking about this collaboration, Arjun Juneja, Chief Operating Officer, Mankind Pharma Ltd., said, "At Mankind Pharma, we see working with OpenAI as a pivotal step in building the pharma organization of the future. By integrating advanced AI into our core operations, we’re enabling our teams to move faster, work smarter, and unlock insights that drive real-world impact - whether it’s in field force effectiveness, supply chain agility, or R&D acceleration. This is not just about automation; it’s about creating a more responsive, intelligent, and future-ready enterprise. We’re excited to lead this shift in Indian pharma and set new benchmarks for how technology can drive both operational excellence and long-term value creation."
Speaking on the collaboration, Oliver Jay, Managing Director, International at OpenAI, said, “Mankind Pharma’s company-wide adoption of ChatGPT Enterprise shows the practical role AI can play in regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals. By integrating advanced AI into areas like research, operations, and medical communications, Mankind is taking meaningful steps to improve efficiency and support innovation. We look forward to working with them in exploring how AI can be applied responsibly and safely to deliver value within their organisation and across the healthcare ecosystem.”
The company said AI-enabled dashboards, automated multilingual content, and function-specific AI agents are already enhancing decision-making, compliance, and productivity.