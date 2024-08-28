Mankind Pharma ropes in Sonam Kapoor as brand ambassador of Ova News

Prega News, pregnancy test kit brand from Mankind, announced partnership with the Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor as the brand ambassador for Ova News Ovulation Detection Kit.
Sonam Kapoor, known for her roles in films and her advocacy for women's issues, expressed her excitement about the partnership,” I am happy to be associated with Ova News ovulation detection kit. As women, we plan everything meticulously. The Ova News Ovulation Detection Kit helps us by providing timely information about our 5 best days to get pregnant. It's not about a lack in ourselves, but a lack of information. With Ova News, we are taking a significant step towards informed family planning, giving women back the power to make decisions about their bodies and their futures with confidence.”
"We are thrilled to welcome Sonam Kapoor as the brand ambassador for the Ova News Ovulation Detection Kit," shared Joy Chatterjee, Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Mankind Pharma's Consumer Business Unit. "Sonam Kapoor's connection with modern Indian women makes her an ideal representative to raise awareness about fertility and the crucial role of timely information in family planning. We envision Prega news as not just a pregnancy detection kit but a complete expert pregnancy care partner focusing on pre, during and post-pregnancy care. The Ova News Ovulation Kit is one of the products bringing this vision to life. By offering accurate information on the 5 days of peak fertility, Ova News Ovulation Detection Kit empowers women to confidently manage their reproductive health and make informed decisions about family planning."