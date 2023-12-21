Manoj Kandasamy joins Motivator as CDO

Manoj Kandasamy has joined Motivator, a part of GroupM as the Chief Digital Officer.
He made the news public by announcing it on his personal LinkedIn profile. Kandasamy's post read, "Thrilled to announce my appointment as Chief Digital Officer at GroupM - Motivator. Excited to spearhead digital transformation initiatives for our clients, foster innovation, and contribute to the company's growth."
Before joining GroupM, Kandasamy was the National Agency Head at Sharechat where he was responsible for the P&L, managing a pan India sales team, building relationships & scaling partnerships with key agencies. He was with the company for over a year joining in 2022.
Previously, he has also worked with companies like RK Swamy, Grey Group, Flipkart and Adobe.