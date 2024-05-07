Marico’s ad spends increase by 7% YOY to INR 226 Cr

FMCG company Marico has disclosed its financial performance for the quarter ending March 31 (Q4) of the fiscal year 2023-24. Expenditure on advertising and sales saw a 7% year-on-year (YoY) increase, climbing to INR 226 crore, up from INR 210 crore in the previous year.
Compared with the third quarter, advertising expenses dropped by 8% to INR 246 crore in Q4.
Marico recorded a 5% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching INR 320 crore, compared to INR 305 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year. Revenue witnessed a 1.69% increase from the previous year, totaling INR 2,278 crore.