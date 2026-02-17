Marico appoints Ankit Porwal as CEO – Beauty & Styling, Digital Business

Marico has appointed Ankit Porwal as CEO – Beauty & Styling, Digital Business.
Porwal will lead the next phase of growth for the portfolio, with a mandate to scale online and omnichannel capabilities, improve data-led decision-making, and strengthen digital commerce.
He joins from L’Oréal, where he spent over 13 years in multiple leadership roles across Asia and the Middle East. Most recently, he served as Regional Director and General Manager – E-commerce and Marketing Transformation for the SAPMENA region, driving large-scale digital and content transformation initiatives.
Earlier, he led the Consumer Products Division for the Malaysia-Singapore cluster and held regional marketing and e-commerce roles spanning India and Southeast Asia. Before L’Oréal, Porwal worked with Colgate-Palmolive and Wipro Consumer Care.
The appointment follows the resignation of Akash Banerji, EVP and Head – Digital Transformation and Beauty & Styling, Digital Business, who is set to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities.