Marico Limited announces Fatima Sana Shaikh as brand ambassador

Marico Limited has announced Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh as its new Brand Ambassador for the Kayaproducts.
Shaikh, known for her work in films and digital platforms, will represent the brand across campaigns and marketing initiatives.
Akash Banerji, Executive Vice President, Head of the Beauty & Styling Digital Business at Marico, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Fatima into the Kaya family. She brings a perfect balance of confidence, relatability, and a progressive take on beauty, qualities that deeply resonate with our consumers. Today’s skincare audience is more informed and discerning than ever, yet paradoxically, also more overwhelmed. Our goal is to bring ease and simplicity back into the skincare journey. We believe that science should empower and not complicate, and Fatima’s persona embodies this spirit. This partnership celebrates the freedom to choose skincare that’s grounded in years of trust and credibility, delivered by Kaya skincare experts.”
Shaikh added, “Skincare today can feel overwhelming, so many trends, so much advice, and still, so much confusion. What I love about Kaya products is that it cuts through the noise. As a brand offering a wide range of products which are co-created with dermatologists, it’s built on trust. Rooted in science and made for Indian skin, Kaya gives you the confidence to stop second-guessing and trust what works. That, to me, is powerful and authentic beauty, the kind that stays. It’s not about chasing trends but trusting the experts.”