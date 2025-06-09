Mark Read to step down after seven years as WPP CEO

WPP CEO Mark Read will step down from his role and retire from the company’s board at the end of 2025, the company announced on Wednesday. The advertising giant has begun the search for his successor.
Read’s departure will conclude a more than 30-year tenure at WPP, including seven years as chief executive. He will remain in the role until 31 December 2025 to oversee the company’s growth strategy and ensure a smooth leadership transition, according to a statement from the board.
Philip Jansen, Chair of WPP, said, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mark for his contributions not only as CEO but throughout his more than 30 years of leadership and service to the company. During that time, Mark has played a central role in transforming the company into a world leader in modern marketing services, with deep AI, data and technology capabilities, global presence and unrivalled creative talent, setting WPP up well for longer-term success.
“We are pleased that Mark will continue to lead WPP as CEO until the end of the year, remaining focused on the execution of the company’s growth strategy and supporting a smooth transition to his successor, once appointed.”
Read took on the job in 2018, following a long career within the group across various leadership roles. Under his tenure, WPP streamlined its business operations, increased its focus on technology, and invested heavily in AI and data-driven marketing. The company recently launched WPP Open, its platform designed to integrate AI across marketing workflows.
Reflecting on his time at the helm, Read said, “After seven years in the role, and with the foundations in place for WPP’s continued success, I feel it is the right time to hand over the leadership of this amazing company. I am excited to explore the next chapter in my life and can only thank all the brilliant people I have been lucky enough to work with over the last 30 years, and who have made possible the enormous progress we have achieved together. I would also like to thank Phil and the rest of the Board for their steadfast support for me and the wider executive team, and I look forward to supporting them in the transition to my successor in the coming months.”
WPP said it continues to serve four of the world’s five most valuable companies and has seen consistent growth in its largest client relationships.