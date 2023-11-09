Marksmen Media ropes in Arunima Singh as Chief Digital Officer

Marksmen Media has recently appointed Arunima Singh as its Chief Digital Officer. As the Chief Digital Officer at Marksmen Media, she will lead and shape the digital strategy by leveraging the latest innovations and trends.
She brings with her 22+ years of experience in marketing across various assignments on the client and agency side and has been instrumental in creating, campaigns for brands including Pidilite, Godrej Group, Parle, Kotak Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Kellogg’s, Colgate, HSBC, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, and Zydus, among many others.
Before her role at OLIVER, Arunima was Vice President of Customer Success at Havas CX.