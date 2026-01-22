Marriott Bonvoy to offer experiences linked to the events during ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Marriott Bonvoy, the travel platform of Marriott International, is giving members access to experiences for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, starting this February. The program includes over 500 curated ‘Marriott Bonvoy Moments’ linked to the event.
Two members will receive the 'Marriott Bonvoy Golden Ticket,' which provides a trip for two to the World Cup Finals. One ticket will go to the highest bidder using points, and the other to a winner of a global sweepstake. Non-members can register to participate.
John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer for Asia Pacific (excluding China) at Marriott International, said, “Marriott Bonvoy is about bringing people closer to what they love most, the places that move them and the moments that matter. Through our global partnership with the ICC, we are going all in to open the door to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in truly unforgettable ways. From front row seats and behind-the-scenes access to premium hospitality, shared experiences between parents and children, and stays across our Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels, we are creating memories that last far beyond the final ball.”
Andrew Watson, Chief Commercial Officer for Europe, Middle East & Africa, added, “Cricket’s heartbeat is truly global. This partnership with the ICC gives our Marriott Bonvoy members across EMEA a seamless way to travel to India and Sri Lanka for the ICC’s Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 - pairing curated itineraries with access to on‑the‑ground hospitality and experiences that bring them closer to every moment. We’re excited to turn match days into unforgettable journeys for our members - and maybe also help to create a few new cricket fans along the way.”