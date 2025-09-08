MARS Cosmetics names Anmol Sahai Mathur as VP - Marketing

MARS Cosmetics has announced the appointment of Anmol Sahai Mathur as its Vice President of Marketing.
In his new role, Mathur will focus on strengthening the brand’s identity, growing its digital presence and creating marketing campaigns.
With over a decade of experience across digital marketing, brand building, and content creator partnerships, Mathur is expected to bring a blend of digital fluency, brand storytelling, and strategic insight into consumers’ thinking, behaviour, and engagement.
He has led marketing teams across Triller and Eloelo. Most recently, he served as Digital Marketing Lead at the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), where he led initiatives in social media, influencer marketing, content strategy, and digital branding.
Speaking on his appointment, Mathur said, "I’m honoured to take on this role at MARS as it expands its footprint and redefines beauty standards in India. The brand has always differentiated itself by being bold and open in its beauty philosophy. I look forward to building impactful campaigns that reflect the spirit of our consumers and further strengthen our position as a go-to beauty brand across diverse markets.”
Rishabh Sethia, Business Administrator, MARS Cosmetics, commented, "We are excited to bring back Anmol Sahai Mathur to the MARS family. With his deep understanding of our brand and strong expertise in digital marketing, Anmol is perfect to lead our next phase of growth. We feel that his leadership will play a key role in expanding our reach and forming even stronger bonds with our customers nationwide."