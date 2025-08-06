Maruti Suzuki scales up marketing investment by 8.3% in FY25

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd increased its advertising expenditure to Rs 11,275 million for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, reflecting an 8.3% rise from Rs 10,409 million in FY24, as stated in its annual report.
The rise in spending was attributed to more intensive digital campaigns, social listening and outreach initiatives aimed at aligning with changing consumer expectations in the digital landscape.
The company’s marketing strategy focused on enhancing brand connect and customer engagement, which led to a 7% growth in enquiries during the year. However, the proportion of first-time car buyers remained nearly the same as the previous year, which the company linked to ongoing affordability concerns in the entry-level segment.
According to the company's annual report, "No non-compliance and significant sanctions (monetary or non-monetary) were imposed on the company by the regulatory authorities. Emissions and waste generation were within the limits defined by the Pollution Control Board. As of 31st March 2025, satisfactory replies had been given
to all show-cause notices received from the Pollution Control Board."
For FY25, the company reported a total income of Rs 157.94 crore, marking an 8.2% increase from Rs 145.95 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations reached Rs 152.91 crore, up 7.8% from Rs 141.86 crore, while profit rose to Rs 145.00 crore, a 7.5% increase from Rs 134.88 crore in the previous year.