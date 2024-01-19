Maserati promotes Amey Tingare as Director of Brand Marketing - Overseas Region

Maserati, the Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer, has elevated Amey Tingare to the Director of Brand Marketing for the Overseas Region. He previously used to handle the marketing duties in the Asia Pacific region. He announced the same on LinkedIn.
With over two decades of experience in the Luxury Automobile Industry, Tingare's expertise spans roles in Retail, National Sales Companies, and Regional Offices.
An alumnus of IIMM Pune, Tingare initiated his career as a Network Development Specialist at Mercedes-Benz India, quickly progressing to a managerial position. Later, he served as the COO at BMW Bavaria Motors in Pune for a brief 10-month period.
Over the subsequent 13 years, Tingare assumed various responsibilities at Jaguar Land Rover, progressing from a divisional manager in Marketing in Mumbai to eventually holding the position of Marketing Director in Singapore. After which, he started his journey at Maserati.