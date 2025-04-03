Masoom Minawala announces departure from Schbang MMaximise

Masoom Minawala has announced her departure from Schbang MMaximise after completing a two-year tenure with the company. As co-founder, she was involved in establishing the platform and contributing to its growth. Following this phase, Minawala has decided to step away from the organisation to focus on her own ventures, including her upcoming show. Schbang will be acquiring her share in Schbang MMaximise as part of the transition.
Speaking about the transition, Minawala shared, "Building Schbang MMaximise has been an incredibly fulfilling journey. I am proud of the impact we’ve created together and confident that Schbang will continue to take it to greater heights. As I take this next step in my entrepreneurial journey, I am entrusting the company to the capable leadership of Schbang.”
Minawala has sold her stake in Schbang MMaximise to Schbang, which will consolidate the talent management subsidiary, continue to serve talents and build on the foundation that she has built.
Schbang MMaximise will be merged into Schbang Fluence, the company’s influencer management division, and the talent representation business will now operate under the name 'Represent by Schbang Fluence.' Schbang Fluence is led by Divisha Iyer, who has 12 years of industry experience, including seven years at the company. Iyer has played a key role in developing the company's influencer management division. She will continue to lead the business alongside Sneh Chheda and Vaishnavi Thirumalai, focusing on brand collaborations and strategic growth.
Harshil Karia, Founder and CEO of Schbang expressed, “Masoom has been instrumental in shaping MMaximise into a thriving and profitable platform, and we deeply appreciate her contributions. I learnt a lot from Masoom during this partnership and I feel so grateful to have worked with her. As we turn this new chapter, we are confident that Fluence, under the leadership of Divisha, Sneh, and Vaishnavi, will continue to set new benchmarks in the industry. To every talent out there—we are committed to building your brand with strategic expertise and meaningful opportunities that drive real, measurable impact.”