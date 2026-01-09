MasterChef India announces brand sponsorships for upcoming season

Sony Entertainment Television’s MasterChef India has announced brand partnerships for its upcoming season, positioning the show as a platform for advertisers across food, kitchen, energy and lifestyle categories.
Ananda Dairy Ltd. comes on board as the Co-Presenting Sponsor, while Fortune Edible Oils and Foods and Catch Salts and Spices join as Co-Powered By Sponsors. The partnerships align with the show’s focus on home cooking and everyday food practices.
The season is also supported by Special Partners, including Bergner India, Bharat Gas and Vim ProClean Dishwashing Liquid from Hindustan Unilever Limited.
The new season continues with judges Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Kunal Kapur, who return to anchor the format.
Akshay Agrawal, Cluster Head, Ad Sales, Hindi GEC, Travel & Tourism Business, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), said, “MasterChef India continues to be a preferred destination for brands looking to engage with discerning, value-conscious consumers at scale. The show’s strong credibility, aspirational storytelling, and relevance to Indian households make it a natural fit for categories spanning food, kitchen, energy, lifestyle and more. Our brand partners this season are aligned with the show’s ethos of excellence, trust, and homegrown pride, creating a collaborative canvas that delivers both impact and authenticity.”
Dr. Radhey Shyam Dixit, Chairman at Ananda Dairy Ltd, said, "At Ananda Dairy Ltd., nourishment begins with the purity of Indian dairy farms and finds its way into the soul of every meal. This season, MasterChef India’s celebration of India on a plate beautifully mirrors our own ethos of honouring homegrown ingredients and authentic flavours. Our partnership is a natural fit—rooted in a shared belief in bringing genuine dairy goodness to Indian kitchens while inspiring creativity, pride, and togetherness through food.”