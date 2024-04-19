MasterChow appoints Chef Ranveer Brar as its brand ambassador

MasterChow announces its partnership with celebrity chef Ranveer Brar as its brand ambassador. This strategic collaboration aims to position MasterChow as the go-to destination for 'Asli Chinese' cuisine, emphasizing credibility, trust, and relatability.
Chef Brar’s influence and reputation as a culinary figure are poised to enhance MasterChow's brand presence significantly. By leveraging his credibility and expertise, MasterChow aims to differentiate itself in the competitive packaged food market, particularly in the Asian cuisine sector. Through this partnership, the brand seeks to establish a deeper connection with consumers who value authenticity and quality in their culinary experiences.
Upon partnering with MasterChow, Chef Ranveer Brar expressed, “As a chef, I believe in the importance of using genuine flavors and ingredients to create memorable culinary experiences. I am thrilled to join hands with MasterChow and champion authentic Asian cuisine through their amazing range of products. With MasterChow, I look forward to bringing 'ASLI Chinese' flavours to households across India.”
The Founder of MasterChow, Mr Vidur Kataria, also stated, "Ranveer Brar epitomizes everything we stand for – authenticity, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of culinary excellence. With his unparalleled expertise and passion for good food, he is a stark reflection of MasterChow’s brand ethos, and together, we're ready to take on the industry. We're not just offering a product, we're offering an experience – one that promises unparalleled taste and quality with every bite. With Ranveer by our side, we're all set to revolutionize the way people experience Chinese food at home."