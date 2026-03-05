Mattel adds Smriti Mandhana in its Barbie Dream Team

Mattel said the Barbie brand is marking International Women’s Day with the launch of its first Barbie Dream Team, a global campaign honouring women who have made significant contributions in their fields with dolls created in their likeness.
Among those recognised is Smriti Mandhana, Vice-Captain of the Indian women's national cricket team. Mandhana is the first cricketer to be honoured with a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll as part of the campaign. The doll was created to recognise her achievements in women’s cricket and will not be available for retail sale.
Mandhana is the first Indian woman cricketer to score centuries in all three international formats - Test, One Day International and Twenty20 - and has been credited with helping increase the visibility of women’s cricket in India.
Speaking on receiving the honour, Smriti Mandhana said, “This is incredibly special to me. Not just in India, but to be part of the Barbie Dream Team worldwide. All the women here are so inspiring, and I have grown up looking up to them. I felt very emotional because, while growing up, cricket was never the first choice for an Indian girl. I never imagined that one day there would be a one-of-a-kind Barbie made to look like me. Playing sport for India is one thing, but inspiring young girls is another- and there’s no better way to do that than through Barbie.”
Nathan Baynard, Vice President and Head of Barbie, Mattel, said, “Barbie has always championed the belief that girls can be anything. From astronauts to CEOs, Barbie has broken barriers and redefined what’s possible - igniting imagination and inspiring generations of girls to dream without limits. This International Women’s Day, we’re proud to build on that legacy with the launch of our Barbie Dream Team, celebrating an extraordinary group of global trailblazers who are paving the way for the next generation. By honouring their achievements, we hope to inspire girls everywhere to pursue their passions boldly and realise their limitless potential.”
The global Barbie Dream Team also includes tennis player Serena Williams, research astronaut Kellie Gerardi, racing driver Regina Sirvent, footballer Chloe Kelly, singer Helene Fischer, mountaineer Zoja Skubis and surfer Stephanie Gilmore.
The campaign highlights women from fields including sport, science, music and exploration as part of its ongoing efforts to showcase role models for younger audiences.